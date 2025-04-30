EMPAI’s value highlighted for GEDIC business group (+photos).

The Business Group of Design and Construction Engineering (GEDIC) is proud to have among its 33 entities EMPAI as the most prestigious of them, a whole institution in achievements, results, quality of its designs, agility and professionalism of its services, said Adonis Núñez Fonseca.

Zacarías Augusto Clement Rodríguez, with his Courage Award, received from Adonis Núñez and Anabel Veguería, of the National Construction Union. Photo: From the Author

Attending EMPAI’s Vangua dia Nacional ceremony, the GEDIC vice-president praised the skills demonstrated by the engineers and architects of the Matanzas collective. Here are the country’s leading experts in many of the main subjects, he said.

Núñez spoke with pride of a company that for many years has been the fundamental weight of the projects in Matanzas, Varadero and other provinces, to which GEDIC and the Ministry of Construction constantly turn to for the solution of any problem presented in the investment processes in the country.

It also has a very stable group of management and union members, that is why its achievements in the constructive, environmental and quality fields are the proof of being an institution of which we are entirely proud.

Laura Rosa Domínguez Bacallao displays her Courage Award for life’s work. Photo: From the Author

Jorge Luis Hernández, general director of EMPAI, thanked for the words of praise and assured that now it is time to continue working with the same dedication as today, with creativity and innovation to respond to each of the problems presented.

He said that awards such as the top category of National Vanguard rejoice, and at the same time serve to chart our efforts, and that is the main objective now, he said excitedly, hours before leaving for Havana, where a very important recognition awaits them.

Arianna Cabrera Acevedo was recognized for her more than three decades of dedication in the Ministry of Construction.Photo: From the author.

The Vanguardia Nacional Award for Lifetime Achievement was also given to civil engineer Laura Rosa Domínguez Bacallao and her colleague Zacarías Augusto Clement Rodríguez, while Arianna Cabrera Acevedo was recognized for her more than three decades in the Ministry of Construction.

Cover photo: First on the left, Ileana Pagés, from the EMPAI union, and Jorge Luis, in the center, show the awards. From the Author.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.