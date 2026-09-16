Energás Varadero Faces Low Availability of Associated Gas

Cárdenas – Energás Varadero, in this municipality, generates around 50 megawatts (MW) with its two gas turbines while regulating frequency with other thermal plants of the National Electroenergetic System (SEN) — a figure below its capacity and in a complex context for the SEN.

Official Julio Betancourt reported that work is being done to put the combined cycle into operation with the incorporation of another 40 MW, at a time when Energás Boca de Jaruco keeps 140 MW out of the system until next Saturday due to unavoidable maintenance.

The unit operates with low availability of oil-associated gas, which has slowed generation. That industry, founded by Fidel in the year 2000 with Canadian cooperation, was designed not only to generate electricity but also to produce sulfur, industrial solvents, and liquefied petroleum gas as remnants of cleaning the Varadero reservoir.

That industry, developed with Canadian cooperation, has been hit by the Trump administration’s blockade. With the combined cycle pending and less fuel, Energás Varadero remains key to the SEN, although for the moment it operates below its potential.