Students Educated on the Harms of Drug Consumption

Jovellanos – Drug consumption prevention has resumed at the Pedro Pablo Rivera Cué pre-university in this territory. Health workers and the educational center restarted systematic work on September 15. The objective is to raise youth awareness about the harms generated by substances. The joint work protects the students and the community of the municipality.

Topics addressed ranged from the most common drugs easily accessible to youth to the most exotic ones that could circulate in the territory. Their harms to the body and the economic and social consequences they cause were explained. Special emphasis was reiterated on Shaka and other energy drinks with alcohol. These substances represent a growing danger among adolescents.

The students of the educational center themselves carried out a didactic and visual exhibition on these sensitive topics. The presentation clearly showed the effects of drug consumption. The young people participated actively and demonstrated interest in the activity. In this way, collective learning was strengthened at the pre-university.

At the end, the Health workers thanked the quality of the reception and the participation of those present. They highlighted the importance of this awareness-raising work in the municipality. They reiterated their commitment to prevention and the care of youth health. The systematic work will continue to protect new generations.