For Juventina Soler, America Bobia Poetry Prize 2024 .

«Of triumphs and promises but life goes by» is the title of the text with which Juventina Soler Palomino won the America Bobia 2024 Poetry Prize, organized by Vigia Editions, a prestigious institution that will celebrate its 40th anniversary next April.

«Of triumphs and promises but life goes by » is the title of the text with which Juventina Soler Palomino won the America Bobia 2024 Poetry Prize, organized by Ediciones Vigia, a prestigious institution that will celebrate its 40th anniversary next April.

According to the jury’s report, the work, with a sustained discourse, shows a taking of sides where a life story becomes a generational group photo when it states: «I promised myself many triumphs, I swear, but when I left home and had no one to say goodbye to, I suddenly discovered that the roads were closed because no one looks straight in the eyes, they fear that they will discover their true yearnings».

The jury, made up of Mae Roque González, Abel G. Fagundo and Reynaldo García Blanco, also agreed to award mentions to the works Hora del ángelus, by Loreley Rebull; Feark of the Dark, by Eliseo Abreu; and La noche del estreno, by Yamil Díaz.

Last October, poetry exhibitions and readings were held as part of a day motivated by the Award, but due to the energy contingency faced by the country, the publication of the results of the contest, always well received by those who cultivate poetry, was postponed.

Agustina Ponce Valdes, director of the literary imprint, explained to the Cuban News Agency that in March, during the Book Fair that will be dedicated to Vigia as an institution in this city, the plaquette with the winning poem will be presented in 2023, and the diplomas of the 2024 edition will be awarded.

He announced that in addition to the publication of the winning text in the most recent call for entries, as is traditional, the publishing house will publish in another volume the three texts of the winners in response to the suggestion of the jury and according to the quality of the same.

Founded on April 25th, 1985, Vigía stands out for the creation of manufactured books and for creating opportunities for the development of creative skills; recently, for its noble and tireless work in favor of culture and the good of life, it was awarded the Doctorate Nobilis Causa 2024 granted by the Movimiento Proyecto Cultural Sur (Southern Cultural Project Movement).

Written by Yenly Lemus.