Great Commercial Fair this August 13th .

In salute to the 98th anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro Ruz, the Bank of Credit and Commerce will hold tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13th, a Great Simultaneous Commercial Fair outside its branches in the province.

In honor of the 98th anniversary of the birth of Fidel Castro Ruz, the Bank of Credit and Commerce will hold tomorrow, Tuesday, August 13th, a simultaneous Great Commercial Fair outside its branches in the province.

According to Aylin Lozano Lozano Lozano, communicator of the financial entity, it will provide the same services of the Fairs and will become a regular space in the city where the people of Matanzas can go to request magnetic cards, multibanking, savings accounts, elimination of registrations, generation of pins, among other services, without having to go to the bank branches.

The bank will be accompanied by the Territorial Division of the Defense Information Technology Company (Xetid) in Matanzas for all those who want to generate their QR code, in the case of economic actors, as well as the Enzona and Ticket applications, among others.

According to the specialist, Bandec will also be present on Thursdays at the last Digital Self-Service Station. A space that aspires to become a regular place for citizens to go to request banking services.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.