Historical Archive Recognizes the Matanzas Fire Department

The Enrique Estrada Firefighters Museum hosted a recognition ceremony for the Matanzas Fire Department, as part of the activities for Fire Protection Week and in tribute to the close ties they have maintained for years with the Provincial Historical Archive.

During the meeting, representatives from the Archive highlighted the ongoing willingness of Matanzas firefighters to collaborate and provide assistance in any situation that compromises the safety of the institution and its valuable documentary collections.

The ceremony also recalled an event that marked the relationship between both entities: the Fire Department’s intervention to prevent a catastrophe that could have seriously affected the historical heritage safeguarded by the Provincial Archive. Since then, both institutions have maintained a connection based on the protection and preservation of Matanzas’s memory.

During the event, images reflecting moments of joint work between archivists and firefighters were exhibited, as well as actions developed in favor of heritage conservation and risk prevention.

The activity also served to reaffirm the social recognition of those who, through public service, contribute to safeguarding lives, property, and part of the province’s documentary history.

With initiatives like this, the Provincial Historical Archive reaffirms the importance of maintaining institutional alliances that strengthen the protection of heritage and the bond with the community.