Royalton Hicacos Announces Its Return

VARADERO – The Royalton Hicacos Resorts and Spa will resume operations on May 22, following the drop in the flow of foreign visitors caused by the oil blockade of the United States government imposed on Cuba last January 29 with Donald Trump’s executive order.

«We are ready to receive both the national and international markets,» they posted on the Facebook profile of the facility managed by the Cubanacán trading company and the international Royalton Hotels & Resorts, formerly Blue Diamond.

Closed since the end of February, the hotel took advantage of the pause to implement an improvement plan, which includes the renovation of rooms and the pool, as well as the enhancement of our accommodations, designed for your maximum comfort,» the post added.

«Get ready to enjoy a renewed space, with more quality, more comfort, and the same charm that characterizes us,» concluded the publication about the reopening of one of the most highly recommended hotels in Varadero, Cuba’s main sun and beach destination.

Limited by the cancellation of several airlines due to the U.S. oil blockade, customers from various latitudes have celebrated the return of Royalton Hicacos Resorts and Spa’s services, considered by many as their second home.

The hotel holds a record of 13 consecutive years as National Vanguard, the highest category of emulation to reward excellent performance in economic, labor, and social spheres — an added value that the entity proudly displays.

October 19, 2002, marked the start of operations of Sandals Royal Hicacos, the first name of a winner of national and international awards that was born with a vocation for success and now rises under the Royalton brand.

Photos: Taken from Amaurys