Intervention equals foresight.

In prenatal care, regular medical check-ups are performed to monitor the health of the pregnant woman and the development of the fetus with physical examinations, laboratory tests and ultrasound scans.

The process of health intervention for pregnant women in the province of Matanzas brings encouraging results for the Maternal and Infant Care Program (PAMI).

Committed to optimizing the health of both mothers and newborns, it includes a series of actions and strategies implemented by health specialists from the beginning of pregnancy to the postpartum period, with the aim of reducing morbidity and mortality.

Prenatal care includes regular medical check-ups to monitor the health of the pregnant woman and the development of the fetus with physical examinations, laboratory tests and ultrasound scans.

Risk factors that may affect health and pre-existing diseases, unfavorable socioeconomic conditions or complicated obstetric history are also identified.

Expectant mothers are also provided with information on healthy practices, the importance of breastfeeding and family planning for the near future.

The health intervention process for pregnant women in Matanzas is an essential component of PAMI that creates a healthier environment for families through a comprehensive approach that encompasses medical care, education and social support and has a positive impact on the community at large.

Writen by Dunia Bermúdez.