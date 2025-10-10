10 de octubre de 2025

Knowledge tests conducted at Pedro Betancourt pre-university school (audio).

10 de octubre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

With the aim of identifying the main learning difficulties and assessing students’ readiness to continue their studies, the Ministry of Education conducted National Assessments at the Dionisio Morejón Pre-University Institute in Morejón, in Pedro Betancourt municipality.

The initiative, as confirmed to our radio station by Jesús Astiazaraín Rodríguez, methodologist for the High School and School Organization of Technical-Vocational Education, integrates a methodological strategy that will allow for the adjustment of content, reinforcement of specific skills, and more effective support for academic training.

Astiazaraín Rodríguez indicated that students from all three pre-university levels participated in the subjects of History—including Contemporary History for the tenth grade level—Literature and Language, and Mathematics, all linked to the higher education admissions process.

Likewise, he emphasized that this exercise will strengthen teaching practices, update methodological approaches, and fine-tune academic preparation, in line with the requirements for entering higher education. Specific guidelines can also be issued for each institution, with a view to improving the quality of the educational process at the upper secondary level.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.






















                            

