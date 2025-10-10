Knowledge tests conducted at Pedro Betancourt pre-university school (audio).

With the aim of identifying the main learning difficulties and assessing students’ readiness to continue their studies, the Ministry of Education conducted National Assessments at the Dionisio Morejón Pre-University Institute in Morejón, in Pedro Betancourt municipality.

The initiative, as confirmed to our radio station by Jesús Astiazaraín Rodríguez, methodologist for the High School and School Organization of Technical-Vocational Education, integrates a methodological strategy that will allow for the adjustment of content, reinforcement of specific skills, and more effective support for academic training.

