A Fair that negotiates.



The 3rd Economic Actors Fair in Matanzas will be held this October with the clear intention of becoming a showcase for the potential of a province considered a heavyweight in the nation’s productive and service structure, as it is a stronghold in sectors such as tourism, oil, agriculture, and electricity generation.

The trade fair has been announced as an option for accessing essential market information and a way to identify business opportunities, propose new products, assess the competition, enrich the vision of alternatives for import substitution and exports, and encourage productive linkages, said Marietta Poey, governor of this western territory.

With the plausible success of its relocation almost to the very heart of the Matanzas metropolitan area, more precisely to the headquarters of the City Manager’s Office, the trade fair thus fulfills the purpose of bringing it closer to the urban center and promoting easy access.

However, more than this geographical advantage, hopefully the Business Fair will help awaken certain business owners from their lethargy who are reluctant to exercise their powers to increase the creation of assets, raise income and recover the purchasing power of wages.