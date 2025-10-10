A Fair that negotiates.
The 3rd Economic Actors Fair in Matanzas will be held this October with the clear intention of becoming a showcase for the potential of a province considered a heavyweight in the nation’s productive and service structure, as it is a stronghold in sectors such as tourism, oil, agriculture, and electricity generation.
The trade fair has been announced as an option for accessing essential market information and a way to identify business opportunities, propose new products, assess the competition, enrich the vision of alternatives for import substitution and exports, and encourage productive linkages, said Marietta Poey, governor of this western territory.
With the plausible success of its relocation almost to the very heart of the Matanzas metropolitan area, more precisely to the headquarters of the City Manager’s Office, the trade fair thus fulfills the purpose of bringing it closer to the urban center and promoting easy access.
However, more than this geographical advantage, hopefully the Business Fair will help awaken certain business owners from their lethargy who are reluctant to exercise their powers to increase the creation of assets, raise income and recover the purchasing power of wages.
Gilberto Castell Rodríguez, provincial director of Economy and Planning, has stated that this business space seeks to boost the economy through the unity of stakeholders, «amidst major national and international restrictions, which negatively impact the country.
«It is an ideal time for exchange, to know where the resources and raw materials are, to improve the economy, and to solve problems facing the people of Matanzas.»
Along the same lines, the arguments of Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, are recurrent regarding the urgency of creating more wealth, lowering prices in companies that are profitable or have emerged from economic losses by raising the price of their products, instead of growing physically, or in others with paralyzed production lines that have not yet turned to linkages as an option for recapitalization.
The Fair, which was supposed to take place as part of the activities for the 332nd anniversary of this city, founded on October 12th, 1693, was moved to the end of this month.
When it happens, the important thing would be for it not to be just another activity, much less a business platform. The best thing that could happen is for negotiations to truly be possible there. For the meeting to endure over time and become sustainable. Matanzas deserves it, and Cuba, Cuba, needs it.
Photo by the author
Written by Eva Luna Acosta.