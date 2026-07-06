Matanzas Athletes’ Homes Declared «Central American Housing»

Alongside the School Sports Festival and the family’s interest in the different competing disciplines, the authorities of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation (INDER) in Matanzas have declared the homes of athletes, referees, and coaches from the territory as «Central American Housing» for that event.

Through INDER’s action, the homes of professor Esteban Groero, softball coach, and judo athlete Andy Granda were accredited with that status.

This emotional moment was attended by the Sports Glory in fencing, Reinaldo Oña Acosta, family members and neighbors, as well as members of the Athlete Care Commission.

INDER authorities in the territory highlighted that the province ranks second in the number of athletes in the Cuban delegation to the multi-sport event.

Despite the blockade of the U.S. administration, which affects sectors such as sports, the territory aims to achieve the best possible result for the country.