Matanzas to Showcase Local Productions at FIHAV 2025.

8 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

With a focus on promotion and exchange, FIHAV 2025 will be a key space for the economic development of the province and the country.

Matanzas will participate in the XXXVIII Havana International Fair (FIHAV 2025), which will be held from the 24th to the 29th of this month at the EXPOCUBA venue in the Cuban capital.

According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX), this event will bring together businesspeople, official delegations, and chambers of commerce from around the world, becoming a key platform for promoting investment and regional economic exchange.

The program will include the 8th Investment Forum, the presentation of the updated Portfolio of Opportunities, sector-specific conferences, product launches, and specialized trade fairs.

Matanzas will have a 12-square-meter space at the fairgrounds to showcase its local products and actively participate in the business opportunities.

Among the participants from Matanzas are the Beverage and Soft Drink Company, EMBER, which will present its products; La Yucayo, with its rums; Colón, with its table and dry wines; and Jovellanos, which will showcase its soft drink.


This fair represents an excellent opportunity for Matanzas to showcase its economic potential and establish international trade links.

Written by Enrique Tirse.

Written by Enrique Tirse.




                            

