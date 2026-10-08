Matanzas Trains Students as Mid-Level Technicians in Judicial Law

Students from the province of Matanzas are studying for the mid-level technician degree in Judicial Law, a training program aimed at preparing young people who in the future will be able to join the court system.

María de la Caridad Díaz Moreno, a second-year teacher, explains that the program’s purpose is to prepare students to serve as secretaries in the courts, both municipal and at other levels of the judicial system.

The training combines knowledge specific to the legal field with the tools necessary to assume the functions corresponding to this personnel within the courts.

For Rosalía Echeverría, a second-year student, the choice of the career was initially linked to the influence of her mother, a lawyer. However, she assures that during her training she found a profession she now enjoys and considers an excellent option.

Also, Christopher Díaz Hernández, a second-year student, came to the specialty motivated by his rejection of injustices. He learned about the career during secondary school, when he received guidance about its characteristics, and decided to join.

Beyond academic preparation, these young people begin to approach from the classroom a profession directly linked to the functioning of the judicial system, where responsibility, knowledge of the norms, and commitment to justice are essential.

The training of mid-level technicians in Judicial Law thus constitutes a way to guarantee the preparation of future workers who will assume support functions within the courts and contribute to the proper development of judicial processes.