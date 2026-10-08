15 de octubre de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Seminar on the New Labor Code Held in Matanzas MINAL Enterprises

8 de octubre de 2026 Enrique Tirse Hernández

Union leaders and officials from the Ministry of the Food Industry of the municipality of Matanzas participated in a seminar on the application of the new Cuban Labor Code.

 

The meeting also addressed the necessary adjustments for the drafting of Collective Labor Agreements and the restructuring of the Labor Justice Bodies.

 

At the seminar, specialists from the Ministry of Labor and the Cuban Workers’ Central (CTC) in the province clarified the doubts of those present. Among the concerns were the clarification of what it means and the treatment that should be given to multiple employment and multiple activity.

 

Likewise, they asked about the continuity of work abroad for those who travel temporarily and who can carry out their work via the internet.

 

Although the questions formulated by those present indicate a command of the legal body, it was directed to continue studying and inquiring about the scope of what is contained in the Code.

 

The Provincial Union of the sector called on the grassroots leaders present to exchange with workers about the topics addressed in the seminar.

 

The point related to collective agreements was debated with special intent, where practical examples and solutions to previous deficiencies were presented.

Autor

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