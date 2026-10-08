Los Increíbles Awaken and Los Bendecidos Remain Undefeated

Los Increíbles achieved their first victory in the sixth edition of the Jagüey Grande Baseball League by defeating Los Cerveceros 10 runs to two in the first game of the day at the 19 de Abril stadium.

Unai Puente went 4-for-3 with a double and three runs scored; Osmay Quiñones hit 3-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, while Brayan Santana and Yaniel González each added two hits.

On the mound, Yordanys Domínguez took the win, and for Los Cerveceros, the loss went to Yoerlan Otaño.

In the other matchup, Los Bendecidos staged the comeback of the day; with two outs in the ninth inning and thanks to an error by the opposing defense, they managed five consecutive runs. Thus they overcame Las Águilas del Sur nine to seven and remain undefeated at the top.

In the duel, the winner was Levi González, while Javier Montero and Yendry Pérez led the attack with two hits each; Montero also drove in one run and scored two.

For Las Águilas, Mae Alba shone going 5-for-3, and Amaury Fuentes went 3-for-2. The loss went to Yadiel Calzada.

The championship is just beginning, but it already leaves a lesson: Los Cerveceros, with two losses, are paying dearly for their defensive errors and lack of pitching control. Las Águilas had the game in hand and lost it with the 25th out in sight, while Los Increíbles, five-time champions, remind us that it is never wise to count them out.