Matanzas to Celebrate Culture with an Extensive Program of Activities

More than 200 actions make up the program of the 51st Culture Days, which will be held in Matanzas from October 10 to 20 of the current month, as announced by Osbel Marrero Acosta, provincial director of Culture in Matanzas, this Wednesday at a press conference.

Among the most important activities, which will also be dedicated to the 333rd anniversary of the founding of the city of Matanzas, is the inaugural parade from Plaza de la Vigía on the 10th itself, with the Provincial Concert Band and a gala under the direction of María Eugenia Romero at Cathedral Park.

The 11th and 12th will dedicate the mornings to the little ones with the children’s activity «Colores y alegrías» and the «Fiesta escénica,» both at Libertad Park, and presentations at the usual times of the theater halls of the city’s historic center.

On the 12th, the founding date of the so-called Athens of Cuba in 1693, as usual, the Solemn Assembly and the gala for the anniversary of the founding of the Yumurino city will take place, with performances by Alfonsito Llorens, Conchita Torres, the sociocultural projects Por amor a mi raíz and Maravillas de la Infancia, the duo Kiko and Yuniesky, Bryan Sánchez, and the Failde orchestra, informed María Eugenia Romero, who will be in charge of directing the show at the Sauto Theater.

The scientific event Atenas on the 13th; the literary days of the Fundación de la Ciudad prizes from the 14th to the 16th and the América Bobia on the 19th and 20th; the Barquito de Papel Television Filmmakers Meeting on the 16th; the meetings of Cucalambeanos Homes and the Bailadero Rumbero will make up the extensive program designed by specialists of the Culture system in the province.

It is worth highlighting the inclusion, among the proposals, of visual arts exhibitions, audiovisual screenings, mobile cinemas, concerts, bandstand concerts, book presentations, and stage shows, to which are added the usual spaces of the institutions, among them Miércoles de Poesía, San Juan Murmurante, Conversando con…, and La casa de todos.

Cultural nights in the neighborhoods, meetings of vanguard personalities with students of artistic education, and recognitions for outstanding creators and specialists in the Matanzas territory are included.

«The 51st Culture Days will be dedicated to Fidel’s centenary, the 50 years of the Ministry of Culture, the 65th of UNEAC and the Amateur Artists Movement, the 40th anniversary of the Hermanos Saíz Association, and the 35th of the Bonifacio Byrne Municipal House of Culture,» added Noslén González Sosa, provincial deputy director of Culture in Matanzas.

Autor Jessica Mesa Duarte Periodista de la emisora Radio 26