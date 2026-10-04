Matanzas Writer Wins the 2026 Sed de Belleza Prize

Para conquistar el cielo, canciones de una bruja (To Conquer the Sky, Songs of a Witch), the first poetry collection for children by writer, journalist, and editor Náthaly Hernández Chávez, won the 2026 Sed de Belleza Prize, as announced at the closing of the eleventh Hispano-American Writers’ Encounter in Santa Clara.

«Para conquistar el cielo, canciones de una bruja is a book that starts from Cuban folklore and mixes it a bit with European folklore. I take advantage of the mythical figure of the witch, who is rather a child witch, and the relationship of this figure with creatures of Cuban folklore such as the güijes, the Madre de Agua, the ciguapa, always seeking a bit to change the usual ways of representing this type of figure, which is often through fear.

«It then becomes a fun game that explores beauty, innocence, the sense of caring for nature. That is the feeling of the book, and it is a joy to know that sooner or later I will be able to share it with readers and especially with the littlest ones in the family.»

After dedicating herself to poetry and narrative for adults, with not a few national-level prizes, Náthaly bets on writing for the little ones from the intimacy of verses.

The jury, composed of Lidia Meriño, Lisy García, and Alberto Rodríguez Copa, highlighted the Matanzas native’s proposal for the treatment of the main character and her fun way of presenting it to the little ones, commented Miguel Ángel Tamayo Alba, director of the Provincial Book Center and the Sed de Belleza Publishing House.

«I thank the jury very much, which has just made it possible, which has given the book a vote and made it worthy of the 2026 Sed de Belleza Prize. To everyone who made it possible, thank you for the happiness of this return!» expressed Hernández Chávez on her Facebook account.

«I was filled with much joy and gratitude to learn the news of this prize. It really was a surprise. I had been working on this book since last year. I feel happy to repeat in the prize with a publishing house like Sed de Belleza.»

Already in 2024, the young author was worthy of the Sed de Belleza Prize with her short story book El ladrón de ciruelas amarillas.

«Precisely this year the book that won in 2024 came out, a book for adults, and within one or two years this children’s poetry collection should be coming out from the same publishing house.

«It is a very happy journey because I really like how the publishing house works. Santa Clara is a great cultural venue, and I really know my book will be in good hands. They have not only excellent editors but also very good designers. I eagerly await seeing the book with illustrations. I can already imagine it, and I know it will be beautiful.»

Náthaly Hernández Chávez has won several literary prizes such as the David 2021 for Science Fiction, with her book Las azules colinas de Europa; the Celestino for Short Story 2023, with La figura en el puente; the Eliécer Lazo 2023 in Poetry, with Bazar de Babilonia; the Alta Literatura Short Story 2023; the Calendario, for La biblioteca de Alexa, in 2024, and the Aldabón, among others.

Autor Jessica Mesa Duarte Periodista de la emisora Radio 26