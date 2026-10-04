Matanzas Inaugurates the 65th National Baseball Series with a Duel Against Cienfuegos

The 65th National Baseball Series was officially inaugurated at the Victoria de Girón stadium in this city, following the first pitch by the glory of Matanzas and Cuban sports, José Estrada, to whom Wilfredo Sánchez batted.

The first game of the day pitted the Cienfuegos Elephants against the Matanzas Crocodiles.

The national baseball commissioner and president of the Cuban Federation of the discipline, Juan Reynaldo Pérez Pardo, affirmed that the holding of the tournament responds to the country’s will to maintain the championship.

He recalled that the date coincides with a new anniversary of the inauguration of the National Series by Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro, and considered that the best tribute to his legacy is to give everything in every challenge.

At the ceremony, pitcher Sahiel Cruz of the Matanzas Crocodiles read the athletes’ commitment, while umpire Alexis Rosso did the same on behalf of the judges.

Before the act, the Saborearlo company offered a cultural moment for the public that attended the Yumurino colossus.

Present at the inauguration were the First Secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Felipe Sabines Lorenzo; the provincial governor, Marieta Poey Zamora; the president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education, and Recreation, Osvaldo Vento; and the pitching coach of the national team, Pedro Luis Lazo.