Noise Pollution in Cuba from the Perspective of the Law

Noise pollution in Cuba today constitutes a social ill about which we still do not know enough and which seemingly shows no sign of ceasing anytime soon.

Just as in the realm of health — with all the adverse consequences that this complex phenomenon brings — similarly in the legal field, there are laws that support citizens’ requests to enjoy full tranquility within their homes.

Licensed in Law from the University of Matanzas, Isabel María García Prado, explains that the main mediating institution for this issue is the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Environment in Cuba, due to its commitment to this matter.

Other agencies that are also affected by this situation and to which one can turn stand out, such as the National Revolutionary Police, the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba, and the National Housing Institute.

Regarding whether in our country there is effective and systematic compliance with this issue, she comments that although the relevant procedures for each reported case are not always completed, there are multiple laws to consult.

«In other countries around the world, such as the United States, when someone plays very loud music, you call the police, and they go to that person’s house; immediately after, they must turn the music down. It is only allowed until twelve or one in the morning on festive occasions,» added the young lawyer.

On the other hand, we can highlight that actions in public areas such as academic institutions, libraries, and offices are handled more rigorously in our territory.

According to García Prado, «there are certain regulations that establish the maximum permitted noise levels in these centers, which for obvious reasons should not be the same as those maintained at home or at a street party.»

Frequent or prolonged exposure to music or noise at high decibels goes beyond a simple nuisance and can lead to unwanted legal consequences for the well-being of the community.