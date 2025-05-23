On Cuba’s Social Communication Law: A NEW LOOK (IV).

The purpose of social communication processes is to protect the right to privacy of individuals, the integrity of citizens and the protection of their personal data.

Social communication in the community sphere, both in physical and digital public spaces, is distinguished by the leading role of people in the communicative practices and processes, in the capacity to promote communicational transformation and transversal Political Communication practices, in terms of sustainable human development based on common interests.

In the management of community political communication, in Popular Councils, rural communities and even in population settlements, it is indispensable the articulation of these local organs of the Popular Power and its components, together with the mass and social organizations, the fundamental means of social communication that hierarchize in their contents the life in the community and the people and groups that stand out for their activity in the municipal environment.

The interests of the population, their social relations and the strategic priorities of the territory constitute the essence of the social communication processes at the community level developed by the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, the Administration Council and the People’s Councils, now from the new perspective that is being promoted through the Political Communication Strategy, recently established and disseminated by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Cuba.

Thus, social communication actions associated with the development strategies and projects of each territory contribute to strengthening its identity and cultural diversity, articulating the efforts of the actors involved, motivating the population and stimulating their participation, critical thinking and sense of belonging.

The purpose of social communication processes is to protect people’s right to privacy, the integrity of citizens and the protection of their personal data.

Written by Dr. Osvaldo Manuel Álvarez.