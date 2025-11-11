Pedro Betancourt Working Commissions Reaffirm Their Role in Government Oversight.

The meeting reaffirmed the role of the Permanent Working Commissions as a fundamental link in the work of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, fostering coordination in accordance with local development and collective well-being through government action.

Representatives of the Standing Committees of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt held a strategic exchange focused on strengthening oversight and compliance with previously adopted agreements and coordinating the thematic priorities to be discussed at the upcoming ordinary session. According to Mardiel Surí González, vice president of the aforementioned governing body, who spoke with our station, the meeting allowed for a detailed evaluation of compliance with commitments made in previous sessions regarding the effective administrative management of services provided to the population, as well as identifying areas where it is necessary to intensify control and supervision.

Surí González added that each committee has the duty to ensure that the decisions adopted in the plenary session translate into concrete actions capable of positively impacting the daily lives of citizens. In this regard, he emphasized the need to maintain systematic and coordinated work that allows for a timely response to social demands. Likewise, the official affirmed that preparing the topics to be presented at the next ordinary session in December is an essential step for a more effective debate and for achieving greater alignment between the community’s priorities and the concerns raised by the population during the accountability processes. The meeting reaffirmed the role of the Standing Working Committees as a fundamental link in the work of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, fostering coordination in accordance with local development and collective well-being through government action. Photos: Provided by the interviewee.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.