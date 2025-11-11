Funeral Services in Crisis: How to Protect What’s Most Sensitive?

While the blockade persists, there are areas where internal management can make a difference. Raising awareness of these problems and taking action—from authorities to citizens—is the first step in transforming the aftermath of the crisis into opportunities for change.

Cuba faces a widespread crisis, where the US embargo remains an undeniable obstacle. However, rather than waiting for external solutions, it is time to activate collective intelligence and redirect efforts, as the USSR did in the Great Patriotic War with its motto «Everything for the front.»

Today, although there is no war, the economic and social difficulties demand prioritizing key sectors for the population. One of the most urgent problems is the deterioration of funeral services, an issue that deeply impacts families. From the shortage of flowers for wreaths—forcing them to be purchased at exorbitant prices—to coffins in poor condition, which can even open during transport. Added to this is the dilapidated state of the funeral infrastructure: hearses with broken-down vehicles, a lack of tires, and delays of more than ten hours to collect the deceased.

This investigation reveals a painful reality: the suffering of loved ones is exacerbated by preventable failures. Therefore, the call is for urgent government measures to protect this sector. This is not just about infrastructure, but about dignity. As a society, we must demand solutions and, at the same time, contribute ideas from within the community. National unity is key. While the blockade persists, there are areas where internal management can make a difference. Raising awareness of these problems and taking action—from authorities to citizens—is the first step in transforming the aftermath of the crisis into opportunities for change. How can we contribute? The answer lies in not normalizing the unacceptable and working together for what is essential.

Written by Enrique Tirse.