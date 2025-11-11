Matanzas Organizes Program of Activities for Construction .

The event includes the presentation of awards and a greater emphasis on promoting the Vanguard Machinery Movement this November.

As it does every year, the Matanzas Construction and Assembly Company is carrying out a series of activities to celebrate December 5th, Construction Worker’s Day, highlighting the crucial role of construction workers in the province’s socioeconomic development.

The agenda includes meetings with retired construction workers, visits to their homes, and exchanges with the new generation of workers, technicians, and specialists within the company.

Leading the Construction Worker’s Day program in Matanzas, Nicolás Pérez Díaz emphasized the company’s work on completing construction projects, producing asphalt, and performing maintenance to improve the conditions of its facilities.

Pérez Díaz stressed the company’s commitment to the city’s hygiene and sanitation, for which it has several brigades supporting polyclinics in fulfilling the fumigation plan.

Written by Liz Yanet Rojo Corrales