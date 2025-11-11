11 de noviembre de 2025

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Successful Hydraulic Test at the Antonio Guiteras Power Plant.

11 de noviembre de 2025 Tamara Mesa González

During this maintenance of the island’s largest unitary unit, more than 500 corrective actions are being carried out, coordinated between various brigades from the industry and districts of the Power Plant Maintenance Company, with the aim of achieving a power output of more than 220 megawatts.

Following the successful hydraulic test of the boiler at the Antonio Guiteras thermal power plant in Matanzas, progress is being made on completing the remaining tasks that will allow for synchronization to be attempted Wednesday night. Engineer Román Pérez Castañeda, the technical sub-director, specified that a minor issue was also identified in the high-temperature reheater, which is currently being addressed, and that some activities will begin to be shut down this afternoon.

Pérez Castañeda commented that the mechanical cleaning of the convective shaft began this Tuesday and will continue through the afternoon and evening. These are the final tasks before the boiler is shut down and startup can begin. During this maintenance of the island’s largest unitary unit, more than 500 corrective actions are being carried out, coordinated among various brigades from the industry and districts of the Power Plant Maintenance Company, with the goal of achieving a power output of more than 220 megawatts.

Written by José Miguel Solís.




                            

