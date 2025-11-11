Normalizing What Shouldn’t Be Normal.
In a society permeated by multiple circumstances—social, economic, and otherwise—the factors that led to scourges like social indiscipline and the loss of civic responsibility becoming normalized should be studied.
Over time, society has witnessed a loss of values and a growing rise in social indiscipline. Long gone are the days when saying «good morning,» «please,» «thank you,» or offering a seat to an elderly person on a bus were synonymous with respect.
Every day, we encounter various forms of social indiscipline. To name just a few, it has become commonplace for neighbors to throw parties where noise and disturbances continue until the early hours of the morning; in lines, giving up your place in line or having a civil conversation with someone seems like a thing of the past.
These behaviors are not unique to young people, as much of the population would have us believe. Bad behavior and social indiscipline are not only found among young people, but also among adults and senior citizens.
What factors contribute to a decline in values and formal education, and what generates social indiscipline? Is the teaching of values solely and exclusively the responsibility of the family? What actions are being taken to reverse this situation?
Schools and families are the driving forces behind shaping and forming the personalities of adolescents, but their role should not be limited to the content they teach or knowing the students’ academic standing.
The role of both parents and families should extend to knowing what their children consume, who they associate with, and what kind of environments they frequent. Given that behavioral patterns begin to form at an early age, it is during this stage that we must focus our greatest efforts.
Written by George Carlos Roger Suárez.