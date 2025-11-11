Normalizing What Shouldn’t Be Normal.

In a society permeated by multiple circumstances—social, economic, and otherwise—the factors that led to scourges like social indiscipline and the loss of civic responsibility becoming normalized should be studied.

Over time, society has witnessed a loss of values ​​and a growing rise in social indiscipline. Long gone are the days when saying «good morning,» «please,» «thank you,» or offering a seat to an elderly person on a bus were synonymous with respect.

Every day, we encounter various forms of social indiscipline. To name just a few, it has become commonplace for neighbors to throw parties where noise and disturbances continue until the early hours of the morning; in lines, giving up your place in line or having a civil conversation with someone seems like a thing of the past.

These behaviors are not unique to young people, as much of the population would have us believe. Bad behavior and social indiscipline are not only found among young people, but also among adults and senior citizens.