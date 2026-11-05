Raphinha Leads Barcelona’s Rout Against Aston Villa

FC Barcelona achieved a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the Spotify Camp Nou. The azulgrana side asserted its home status and delivered a convincing performance, with which it once again showed its offensive capacity.

The great protagonist of the night was Raphinha, author of two of the three goals of the match. The Brazilian continues to recover the physical form and level he showed at the start of the season — positive news for the team ahead of upcoming commitments.

Lamine Yamal also had a hand in the scoring and again contributed imbalance to the azulgrana attack. His connection with Raphinha and the rest of the offensive men was one of the highlights of the match.

With this result, Barcelona adds confidence and confirms that it has the resources to compete at the highest level. The recovery of its main offensive figures will be key to maintaining regularity and facing the challenges remaining in the season.