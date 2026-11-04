Matanzas with More Than 500 MSMEs Consolidates the Non-State Sector

The province of Matanzas continues advancing in the consolidation of its non-state business fabric. According to the most recent data from the National Office of Statistics and Information (ONEI), the Matanzas territory is among the provinces with the greatest presence of private micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, registering more than 500 entities of this type in operation.

According to the report from the National Office of Statistics and Information, ONEI, corresponding to the close of June of last year, Matanzas positioned itself as the fifth territory with the largest number of private MSMEs, accumulating 533 registrations, only behind Havana, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Holguín.

This behavior reflects the revitalization of the local economy through non-state management, a phenomenon that has also been reflected in the continuous approval of new economic actors; in just one of the most recent approval rounds of the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), the province appeared with the creation of 101 new private MSMEs.

This provincial growth is framed within a sustained national trend. At the country level, private MSMEs have experienced an exponential increase since their approval in 2021.

ONEI data reveal that the number went from 262 entities in 2021 to 9,967 in June 2026, which represents almost half (48.9 percent) of the total of the Cuban institutional fabric.

The most significant jump occurred between 2021 and 2022 (with 4,404 new enterprises), to then moderate its growth rate in subsequent years.