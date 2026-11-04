Manual of an Unfinished Revolution

The vulnerability of territories in contexts of war or socioeconomic imbalance was the central axis of many of the works at Fotocanímar 2026, a space where Chilean documentarian Adolfo Mesías stood out with his project «La Revolución Inconclusa» (The Unfinished Revolution).

The also director of Photography, recognized for his audiovisuals driven by sociopolitical, ethnic, and environmental concerns, shared elements about his most recent work, which will soon be published in digital version.

In the Cuarto Rojo, the studio of Matanzas photographer Ernesto Cruz at the Office of the City Historian, his colleague transported those present to the tense situation the South American country is experiencing with the latest transformations in the sociopolitical order.

His photobook aims to be an exercise of memory where experiences and feelings are stored from the social outburst of October 18, 2019, as well as from subsequent processes.

«I built this material together with the people who appear in the shots, collectively recounting the reality of a nation revolutionized by the military dictatorship.»

Another key point of the meeting was the artist’s explanation about street documentary recording with the simple but careful use of tools typical of the audiovisual world.

This interactive workshop, which constituted the closing of this important photography festival, sought to raise awareness and create consciousness regarding the changes in regions mediated by difficult contexts.