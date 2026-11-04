Crocodiles Defeat the Hunters

The Matanzas Crocodiles defeated the Artemisa Hunters seven runs to zero at the Victoria de Girón stadium and added their seventh victory in the last nine games of the 65th National Baseball Series.

From the mound, David Martínez Cardenal led the work of the Yumurino pitching staff. The right-hander pitched five innings without allowing runs, was hit for three hits, and struck out three batters to earn his victory. Although he issued five walks, he managed to escape dangerous situations without allowing any runs.

On offense, Brayan Peña again stood out with two hits in as many at-bats, including a double, two runs scored, and one RBI. Aníbal Medina and Adrián Pérez also connected for two hits each and drove in one run.

The day also left a special moment for Anthony Iván Navarro Benítez, who got his first hit in National Series. The pinch hitter connected for a double, drove in one run, and scored another to contribute to the Matanzas triumph.

With a balance of 15 victories and eight losses, the team led by Armando Ferrer consolidates its good moment and remains on the lookout for Pinar del Río in the western standings.

Photo George Roger Suárez