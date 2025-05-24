Six injured in traffic accident between Unión de Reyes and Nueva Paz (+photos).

A traffic accident occurred just a few minutes ago at a point on the national highway between the limits of Union de Reyes and Nueva Paz leaving a preliminary toll of six people injured, although fortunately no fatalities are reported.

A traffic accident occurred just a few minutes ago at a point on the national highway between the limits of Union de Reyes and Nueva Paz, leaving a preliminary toll of six people injured, although fortunately no deaths are reported.

Three of the injured are being treated at the Octavio de la Concepción polyclinic, in the town of Alacranes, while medical attention is being organized for the rest of the injured.

According to some testimonies, the driver of the vehicle lost control, presumably due to a technical failure. However, authorities are still investigating the exact causes of the accident.

Arlén González Luis, first secretary of the party in Unión de Reyes and other political and governmental authorities of the territory arrived at the health institution where the injured are being treated.

News in development

Written by Yaudel Rodríguez Vento.