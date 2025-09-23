Transfers: The exception remains the rule.

The result was even more alarming: of the three businesses visited, only one accepted the transfer without objection. The other two refused, reaffirming that this irregular practice persists and is becoming normalized.

Following up on our investigation into the refusal of many establishments on Paseo Street in Unión de Reyes to accept bank transfer payments, we conducted a new survey.

The result was even more alarming: of the three businesses visited, only one accepted the payment method without objection. The other two refused, confirming that this irregular practice persists and is becoming normalized.

This new data confirms that, far from being isolated cases, resistance to complying with the Ministry of Commerce’s regulations remains a pattern. The population of Unión continues to face obstacles in exercising their right to pay by bank transfer, in a context where cash is scarce and digitalization should be an ally, not an enemy.

As part of our tour, today we share images of the two establishments that refused to accept bank transfer payments.

Transparency in reporting does not seek to point fingers, but rather to highlight a reality that directly affects working people. We believe that showing who is complying and who is not is a legitimate way to exert citizen pressure.

From Radio Unión, we reiterate our call to the relevant authorities, especially the inspection bodies, to act firmly. Institutional passivity in the face of such an obvious problem is worrying and leaves those most in need of solutions unprotected.

The photos accompanying this article are from the establishments that refused bank transfer payments.

✍️ Hanoi Moreno Enríquez and Anamalia Ortiz Biart / 📷 Hanoi Moreno