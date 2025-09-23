OCLAE Chair Founded at Pedro Betancourt Polytechnic School (+photos).

Likewise, those present highlighted the potential of this commitment to the training of young professionals committed to social justice, peaceful coexistence, and continental sovereignty and collaboration, through research and cultural activities that promote critical thinking, the defense of public education, and awareness of student struggles in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, welcomed the founding of its Continental Latin American and Caribbean Student Organization (OCLAE) Chair, by students and teachers from the school, with the aim of strengthening student political education and Latin Americanist thought in the school environment.



In this regard, Taimí García Cartaya, director of the institution, noted that this initiative is aligned with the priorities of political-ideological work in technical-professional education and responds to the need to consolidate spaces for reflection, study, and youth participation around the historical and current processes of Latin American integration.



García Cartaya added that the Chair will become a venue for multiple systematic meetings, workshops, exhibitions, and other community actions that foster student activism and connections with political and mass organizations, in order to strengthen regional identity from the classroom, in dialogue with the values ​​of the Cuban Revolution and its foreign policy.