24 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

UJC Reaffirms Its Commitment in Jovellanos

23 de mayo de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Jovellanos. – The Union of Young Communists (UJC) of this municipality held a revolutionary reaffirmation ceremony in response to the hostile measures adopted by the United States government against Cuba.

During the day, young people energetically condemned the false accusation against General of the Army Raúl Castro Ruz regarding the downing of the planes belonging to the Brothers to the Rescue organization. They recalled that event occurred in the exercise of the legitimate right to defend our maritime borders, within the territorial waters of the Cuban archipelago.

The UJC reaffirmed that Cuban youth remain steadfast alongside the Revolution, defending the national sovereignty and dignity of their people against any attempt at political or judicial manipulation.

The ceremony concluded with a call for unity, resistance, and confidence in the socialist future of the nation.

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