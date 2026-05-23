Recognitions for Specialists of the Provincial Historical Archive

The Provincial Historical Archive obtained several recognitions during the Leopoldo Torres Workshop, a competition that resumed its activities after a prolonged period of pause and brought together researchers and institutions linked to documentary and heritage preservation.

Among the most notable results was the third-place research prize awarded to researcher Ivón Alfonso, thanks to a study based on the documentary holdings related to the Fire Department that the institution treasures. The recognition distinguishes the historical value and investigative work developed from the archive.

The presence of the Historical Archive at the event was also recognized for its active participation in the workshop sessions, a space dedicated to academic exchange and the promotion of research linked to historical and documentary memory.

Likewise, the Department of Security and Protection received recognition for compliance with established regulations, discipline in its functions, and the measures applied to guarantee the conservation and protection of the heritage holdings under the entity’s custody.