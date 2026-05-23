Between Bonds of Friendship and Lots of Craftsmanship

The collective exhibition «Entrelazadas» (Intertwined) took place at the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists of Matanzas, where it was once again demonstrated that art, besides being aesthetic, can also be functional and practical.

This joint work brought together the creative skills of a group of female artisans who recognize doll-making as the craft of giving soul to the inanimate.

The young artists Dileimy Medina Gil, Janssay Smitten Iribe-Andudi, Neisy Pérez Miranda, and Yailyn Suárez Tápanes, members of the Confluencias group, used crochet and doll-making techniques to highlight the cultural identity of several generations of Cuban women.

«From their essence, each piece shows a dedicated work with thread and fabric, where tradition and ingenuity find space in garments with striking textures and colors,» said Matanzas designer Alexander Rodríguez Castellanos, who was in charge of the curation.

While Neisy embraces the opportunity to create pieces that enhance her skills, Yailyn highlights the relaxing power of creating, especially when it is for the little ones at home.

The green thread of friendship intertwined the destinies of four intrepid women who learned, through textile art, the language of the heart and the importance of practicing craftsmanship in times of resilience.