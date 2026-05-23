24 de mayo de 2026

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Radio 26, emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba. Noticias locales, música cubana y cultura. La Radio de tu Corazón, siempre cerca de ti.

Between Bonds of Friendship and Lots of Craftsmanship

23 de mayo de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos
The green thread of friendship intertwined the destinies of four intrepid women who learned, through textile art, the language of the heart and the importance of practicing craftsmanship in times of resilience.

The collective exhibition «Entrelazadas» (Intertwined) took place at the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists of Matanzas, where it was once again demonstrated that art, besides being aesthetic, can also be functional and practical.

This joint work brought together the creative skills of a group of female artisans who recognize doll-making as the craft of giving soul to the inanimate.

The young artists Dileimy Medina Gil, Janssay Smitten Iribe-Andudi, Neisy Pérez Miranda, and Yailyn Suárez Tápanes, members of the Confluencias group, used crochet and doll-making techniques to highlight the cultural identity of several generations of Cuban women.

«From their essence, each piece shows a dedicated work with thread and fabric, where tradition and ingenuity find space in garments with striking textures and colors,» said Matanzas designer Alexander Rodríguez Castellanos, who was in charge of the curation.

While Neisy embraces the opportunity to create pieces that enhance her skills, Yailyn highlights the relaxing power of creating, especially when it is for the little ones at home.

The green thread of friendship intertwined the destinies of four intrepid women who learned, through textile art, the language of the heart and the importance of practicing craftsmanship in times of resilience.

Más entradas

Al Natural, Cuban Beauty (+photos)

24 de mayo de 2026 Lizt Lauren García Hoyos

Fruitful Exchange in Jovellanos Regarding the Closing of the 2025‑2026 School Year

24 de mayo de 2026 Yannier Delgado Díaz

Back in Operation: A Varadero Giant

23 de mayo de 2026 Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *