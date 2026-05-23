Awards Granted at the Storytellers’ Meeting «Contar con Sacha»

The first Storytellers’ Meeting «Contar con Sacha» closed its fruitful sessions with the awards ceremony for the short story contest «El que va con la luz,» in which the prize was awarded to the work «Zoo» by Juan Manuel Alsina Milanés, in a ceremony held at the Ernesto Triolet Pharmaceutical Museum in Matanzas.

The event, held from the 20th to the 22nd of this month, was a success and recognized storytellers from all over Cuba, united in homage to the versatile intellectual Francisco López Sacha, whose legacy still caresses this city, awakening with his presence a deep-rooted sense of Cubanness and promoting through his master classes the connection between music, literature, and film.

Writers Alfredo Zaldívar and Ulises Rodríguez Febles emphasized the importance of this exchange on the dynamics of narrative in the country and particularly in this land, with special guests Dazra Novak, president of the National Association of Writers of UNEAC, and prose writer Karla Flores, David Prize winner.

Maylan Álvarez, on behalf of the jury, which also included Rodríguez Febles and Norge Céspedes, read the minutes, which also awarded a 1st Mention to the story «Velas apagadas» by Jorge Vázquez Castro, and mentions to «Play off» by Yeilen Delgado Calvo and «El grito» by Luis Suárez Reyes.

Sacha’s spirit, omnipresent at this gathering, delighted alongside the attendees in the excellence of Olga Margarita Muñoz’s songs accompanied by master guitarist Mario Guerrero.

Zaldívar thanked the support of the Provincial Center for Books and Literature and the Provincial Council of Performing Arts and reported that nearly 50 contestants had participated, with a predominance from Havana and the eastern region, which bodes well for even greater attendance at the next contest.

Present at the closing were Osbel Marrero, Provincial Director of Culture; Efrahim Pérez Izquierdo, Director of the CPLL; José Manuel Espino, President of CP-UNEAC; and Marcia Brito, Director of the Botica Francesa, among numerous culture lovers in the well-named Athens of Cuba.