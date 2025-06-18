Union de Reyes schools Listed for ERCE 2025 International Educational Assessment.

This assessment, coordinated by UNESCO, will measure the level of learning in Latin America and the Caribbean. Cuba will participate with third- and sixth-grade students from 365 schools across the country.

Everything is ready at the Rubén Hernández Concepción Elementary School in San Antonio de Cabezas for the implementation of the 2025 Regional Comparative and Explanatory Study (ERCE), scheduled for June 25th and 26th. The Director General of Education in Unión e Reyes municipality, Gloria del Carmen Díaz Acuña, recognized the efforts of parents, teachers, and the community:

«Our school is recognized today because it has undergone the greatest transformation in the province’s preparation process for the exercise, along with another small school in Los Arabos. It’s true that we see a commitment there today, both at the school and from the president of the People’s Council, who has been helping us, and the president of the defense zone.

We have had their full support.» Regarding the progress of the evaluation, Díaz Acuña added: «There will be two 60-minute test days, during which the child will answer 60 questions, and the parents will complete a 60-question questionnaire. This information is then triangulated to assess the level of learning in our country.

