Volunteer Work Day Beautifies the Main Park of Unión de Reyes (+photos).

Workers from the Culture and Community Services sectors recently undertook an intensive day of volunteer work in the main park of Unión de Reyes, as part of the beautification efforts underway in the town in preparation for the 177th anniversary of its founding.





The participants carried out cleaning, painting, gardening, and maintenance of green areas, in a collective effort to improve the appearance of public spaces.

The First Secretary of the Party, Arlen González Luis, praised the work done and emphasized the importance of strengthening community organization and hygiene. She also called on the public to contribute to the care and cleanliness of the park as an expression of civic responsibility and commitment to the environment.