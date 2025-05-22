When solidarity and courtesy become luxuries of the past.

The murmur of modern life seems to have drowned out two essential voices for human coexistence: solidarity and courtesy. What were once pillars of our society, today are blurred in an individualism, where the «I» prevails over the «we».

The buzz of modern life seems to have drowned out two voices essential to human coexistence: solidarity and courtesy. What were once pillars of our society are today blurring into individualism, where the «I» prevails over the «we».

At what point did we stop giving up our seat to an elderly person on the bus to become fixated on our cell phone screen? When did it become normal to ignore the neighbor who needs help with a few buckets of water, immersed in our own bubble? The answer is not simple, but it is urgent to analyze the roots of this deterioration.

Social networks, designed to bring us closer together, often encourage constant comparison and competition, eroding empathy. But all is not lost. There are still people who refuse to give up solidarity and courtesy.

Recovering these values is not an easy task, but it is essential to build a more just and humane society. It demands a profound reflection on our priorities, a review of our educational models and, above all, an individual and collective commitment to practice empathy, active listening and respect for others.

We cannot allow solidarity and courtesy to become mere relics of the past. They are the glue that binds a society together, the basis for building a better future. The time to act is now, before the human thaw becomes irreversible.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.