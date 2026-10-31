Women’s Choir of the Art School to Perform at Sacred Music Week in Havana

The Women’s Choir of the Matanzas Provincial School of Arts, directed by soprano and professor Vanessa Herrera, will participate from November 1 to 7 in the twelfth Sacred Music Week of the capital of the country.

According to the program, it will perform at the opening on the 1st at the Havana Cathedral and on the 3rd in the segment titled «No duerme quien te aguarda» (He Who Awaits You Does Not Sleep), at the San Francisco de Asís church.

For eight days, the 12th Sacred Music Week of Havana will offer workshops, lectures, concerts, and liturgical celebrations at emblematic venues of the city’s Historic Center, which also includes the Parish of the Holy Guardian Angel, the Parish of the Holy Spirit, the Padre Félix Varela Cultural Center, and the Casa Vitier García-Marruz. The event has the collaboration of German and Mexican masters.

Likewise, alongside the Women’s Choir of the Matanzas Provincial School of Arts, the choral groups Schola Cantorum Coralina, the Vocal Leo Chamber Choir, the Chamber Choir of the University of the Arts, the Chamber Choir of the ENA, as well as the Vox Cordis Choir, four Cuban chamber and orchestral ensembles, the Aedas Early Music, the Ars Nova Early Music Ensemble, the Ensemble Cantabile, and the Lyceum of Havana Orchestra, directed by Matanzas native José Antonio Méndez Padrón, will perform.