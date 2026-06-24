Preparations for the International Book Fair Checked in Matanzas

The Organizing Committee of the International Book Fair in Matanzas held a review meeting this Tuesday to finalize the details of what will be the great literary festival in the city, scheduled from August 20 to 23.

The event, which will take place in various cultural spaces of the Yumurino city, will be dedicated on this occasion to the Centenary of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, as well as to the 65th anniversary of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC).

The literary gathering will also pay tribute to writer Marilyn Bobes, intellectual José Bell Lara, National Prize in Humanities and Social Sciences, and Doctor of Science Ercilio Vento Canosa, Historian of the City of Matanzas.

During the meeting, logistical aspects, the activity program, and the presence of invited authors were evaluated, with the aim of ensuring the enjoyment of all Matanzas residents in this new edition of the Fair, which promises to be a space for meeting with Cuban literature and thought.

The event, which will run for four days, is part of the territory’s cultural celebrations and reaffirms the city’s commitment to the promotion of books and reading.