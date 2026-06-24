Education and Culture Symposium Inaugurated with Broad International Participation

With the keynote lecture «Teacher Performance in Times of Technological Revolution» delivered by Doctor of Science Elmys Escribano Hervis, the 11th Education and Culture Symposium was inaugurated this June 23 at the University of Matanzas; a meeting that will run until the 25th and turns the higher education institution into the epicenter of pedagogical debate.

According to the event’s program, over the three scheduled days, a total of 18 conferences, round tables, workshops, as well as the presentation of 178 papers and 113 academic posters will be held, with a breadth of approaches ranging from innovative theoretical proposals to concrete transformation experiences.

According to information provided by the event’s organizing committee, which combines both in-person and virtual modalities, delegates from Angola, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, the United States, Panama, Peru, Mexico, and Cuba are participating.

According to its main promoters, this diverse representation favors the contrast of educational realities and the joint search for solutions to shared problems.

The Symposium, born at the Yumurino University, not only celebrates its fifteenth edition but also 30 years of uninterrupted work. During this period, it has become an essential forum for academics, researchers, teachers, and undergraduate and graduate students, as well as fostering dialogue and the collective construction of knowledge in the face of current pedagogical challenges.

GENERAL PROGRAM-V02

With information from the University of Matanzas