Preparations for the International Book Fair Checked in Matanzas

The Provincial Historical Archive of Matanzas joins the preservation of one of the most deeply rooted traditions of local cultural identity: the burning of the San Juan effigy.

The institution safeguards valuable documents that allow the reconstruction of the history of this popular celebration, which for decades has become a distinctive expression of the San Juan festivities.

Among the preserved materials, the research promoted by Emilio O’Farril and the AfroAtenas project stands out — initiatives that have contributed to the study and dissemination of the cultural roots linked to this tradition.

The documentation preserved in the archive offers testimonies and references that enrich knowledge about the origin and evolution of the festivity.

The exhibition also highlights the figure of Fedor Moneto, a renowned Matanzas visual artist who dedicated part of his work and cultural efforts to the defense of popular traditions.

Moneto actively supported the permanence of the burning of the San Juan effigy as a symbol of the city’s collective memory.

Alongside this cultural manifestation, the research recovers references to other traditional practices such as the popular «greased piglet,» one of the attractions that for years was part of the San Juan celebrations and remains in the memory of several generations of Matanzas residents.