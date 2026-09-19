A Fun Style for the Little Ones

At the Matanzas headquarters of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, the little ones at home will be able to enjoy in the coming weeks the solo exhibition «Divertiestilo» (Fun Style) by artisan Aniubis Segura Ávila.

The display arose from the need for our children to draw closer to their Homeland through the appreciation of typical clothing of the Island.

The young woman, a member of the Amateur Artists Movement of the cultural house, conveyed a message of Cubanness with the making of ensembles such as guayaberas that allude to our traditions.

The tiny pieces, made with crochet and drawn-thread embroidery techniques, are found in a single universe where the magic of craftsmanship and love for children give rise to a work of haute couture.

With these garments, ideal for both sexes, the author wanted to demonstrate that children’s fashion can be as elegant and avant-garde as adult fashion, reaffirming that style has no age.

The use of drawn-thread embroidery, which requires a steady hand and a clinical eye, along with the choice of white as the representative color of the clothing, helped her direct the gaze toward the relief of the textures and the delicacy of the forms.

This work also made her connect with her childhood and the tenderness of pampering her favorite doll with the most beautiful outfits.

The Yumurino singer who makes the craft guild proud confessed that despite the difficulties in obtaining raw materials, the fact of materializing such a pleasant theme validated the sacrifice.

Dressing childhood with our ancestral roots constituted the central message of this very Cuban proposal in which talent and identity pride merge.