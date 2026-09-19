State Budget Proposal Analyzed in Yumurino Community

With the presence of representatives of the municipal assembly, members of the administration council, and delegates of People’s Power, the state budget proposal for the year 2027 was presented in the Playa people’s council.

The document containing the budget project conceives the amounts of ceded revenues, among other important items dedicated to social assistance.

During the working meeting, a call was made regarding the need to capture tax debts and to be more combative in confronting tax evasion.

Attendees were explained novel aspects such as the insertion of self-employed workers into the contribution to social development through the 1 percent contribution.

As benefits, the fiscal benefit was reported for economic actors that transform the energy matrix in favor of renewable energies.

In an intense debate, each aspect contained in the report with a real impact on the community’s progress was discussed in depth.

The report also sets out the amounts needed for medical services and educational centers, where several properties in the process of repair are reported.

Eight million pesos are projected for continuity roads and the priorities according to the people’s councils, and two million for neighborhoods and transformations.

A subsidy for construction materials of 40 million pesos was proposed, of which 30 percent is destined for the demographic policy of attention to mothers with three or more children.

Social assistance, according to what transpired, will have 80 million pesos.

An amount of 23 million pesos was also taken into account for the purpose of neighborhood transformation and improvement of the housing stock.

Text and photos: Arnaldo Mirabal Hernández