A Summer Favorite Returns to Operations

Varadero – With a new image and on the eve of the official start of the summer season in Cuba on June 28, a favorite of July and August — the emblematic Brisas del Caribe hotel — will return to operations.

The facility, a proprietary brand of the Cubanacán trading company, will join the accommodations in service in Cuba’s main resort town on June 26, with attractive offers for the national market, especially for family enjoyment.

Brisas del Caribe fits precisely into these options, an accommodation that took advantage of its pause to renovate most of its spaces and thus gift a pleasant stay to those who decide to stay at a place famous for having hosted great concerts at the start of past summers.

Very attractive for its native vegetation, careful maintenance of green areas and the dune zone, the hotel’s open architecture is very seductive, favoring the flow of sea breeze between north and south and inviting relaxation in a product designed for the family.

«That is why, thinking about our clients’ comfort and always offering them the best, some of our spaces have been renovated. Each improvement reflects our commitment to your rest, your comfort, and the unique experience you deserve to live facing the sea,» published the Brisas del Caribe Facebook profile.

«We have renewed every detail to welcome you with the soul, flavor, and warmth that have always distinguished us,» adds the post about the accommodation that on May 25 celebrated 30 years since its inauguration.

Located on the beachfront in Varadero, this four-star facility is considered ideal for families with children and has multiple programs that include play areas and specialized entertainment.