Actions to increase reproductive efficiency in livestock farming promoted.

Authorities of the agricultural sector in Unión de Reyes ere promoting actions to reverse the low reproductive indexes that affect local livestock.

Leticia Smich Fonseca, municipal delegate of Agriculture, explained that reproductive efficiency is prioritized as an essential way to increase milk and meat production in the territory, beyond the purely productive indicators.

The strategies include technical training for producers who own cattle but lack the necessary knowledge to achieve good results. Work is also being done to increase the number of units with the conditions to apply artificial insemination.

The objective is to improve indicators such as birth rate, number of calvings and early incorporation of heifers into the reproductive cycle.The structure of the herd is also being reviewed, including the low correlation between females and males and the destination of more than 200 unproductive animals in improvement centers.

These actions are aimed at purifying the herd and ensuring that each animal fulfills a function. The livestock company accompanies the production bases to correct deficiencies and increase compliance with the plans.

Despite limitations such as the shortage of liquid nitrogen for insemination and high mortality rates, the authorities insist that only with actions focused on reproduction will it be possible to transform the livestock activity and guarantee its sustainability.

Written by Yaudel Rodríguez.