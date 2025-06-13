ANEC President exchanges with students at Pedro Betancourt (+photos).

The meeting took place prior to the IX Congress of the organization, to be held on June 12th12th and 13th in Havana.

Arsenio Hernández de Armas, president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants (ANEC) in Pedro Betancourt, held a fruitful dialogue with students of the Accounting specialty of the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School in order to promote the vocational orientation of students and their understanding of the economic outlook.

The meeting took place prior to the organization's IX Congress, to be held on June 12th and 13th in Havana, and served as a platform to highlight ANEC's main contributions to the Government Program aimed at correcting distortions and boosting the economy this year.

During his speech, Hernández de Armas underscored the urgency of revitalizing the agricultural and sugar sectors, making progress in the country’s banking system, strengthening accounting control and dealing more rigorously with crime, corruption, illegalities and social indiscipline, as well as guaranteeing self-sufficiency and sustainable territorial development.

The students, for their part, reflected on the strategic role of accounting in the country’s economic progress and familiarized themselves with the actions undertaken by the highest political and governmental leadership in key areas such as the reform of the exchange market, the increase of foreign exchange income, the promotion of exports, the attraction of foreign investment, the stabilization of prices and the modernization of both the state and non-state sectors.

The executive added that the national congress will pay tribute to the 46th anniversary of the founding of the organization and the 97th anniversary of the birth of Ernesto Che Guevara, an essential figure in the creation of the Association together with Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and the outstanding economist Carlos Rafael Rodríguez.

