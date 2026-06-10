An Expensive and Uncompetitive Transport System

As a popular saying goes, «In troubled waters, fishermen profit.» The matter of getting from one place to another in the city of Matanzas seems like a poaching expedition where the only beneficiaries are private drivers.

Given the oil blockade imposed by Donald Trump’s administration against our country, which blocks fuel imports, passenger transportation has become an extremely complex reality.

As a consequence of shortages, state buses that once relieved a large part of the population’s mobility in the city have reduced their service, and the number of vehicles operating today is practically nil.

Added to this is the fact that, due to the extraterritorial policy of the northern neighbor, acquiring parts for equipment repair is very complicated due to sanctions against those who trade with Cuba.

Faced with this situation, tricycles — whether electric or combustion-powered — have gained prominence. Although the initiative was initially a balm for those who needed to move from one point to another in the city, as months have passed, it no longer has the same impact on a large part of the population.

Prices that ranged between 5, 10, and even 20 pesos per stretch have risen to 300 pesos, so the rising costs generate discontent.

In times when getting cash is almost as difficult as going to the cosmos and coming back, paying between 200 and 300 pesos daily to get around is a luxury that not many can afford — and even less so for just one trip per day.

Among the follow-up actions on this issue, Party and Government authorities in the province insist on solidarity transport from state companies and entities — drivers who must stop at designated stops to, according to their route, transport personnel and thus alleviate transport demand.

Although at many of these places there is a person dedicated to ensuring compliance with the measure, there are not a few indifferent ones who, facing a crowd of people, ignore them and continue on their way even with empty vehicles.

A good friend jokingly commented that people from the Reynold García, Gelpi, Canímar neighborhoods and surrounding areas live on the wrong corner of the city.

His comment is not without reason, because unfortunately many of the state and private means of transport only go as far as Peñas Altas, as if the rest did not exist; we are in Matanzas, but we do not live in it.

There are several questions about this: What measures are being implemented to regulate prices for this form of transportation? Why does the cost of a stretch exceed two and even three times its initial value? What alternatives exist to facilitate mobility to areas on the outskirts of the city?

These are times when we need to foster values such as solidarity, respect, and understanding, so that despite economic difficulties, getting around on wheels is not a luxury.

Photo taken from the profile of journalist Yunielis Moliner.