Back in Operation: A Varadero Giant

Varadero. – As previously announced, the Royalton Hicacos Resorts and Spa has returned to tourism operations, one of the most in-demand hotels in Cuba’s main sun and beach destination.

The facility had been closed since late February and reopened on May 22, as stated on the Facebook profile of this center, recognized for its quality in service provision.

«Today we welcome the first guests, marking the beginning of a new stage at Royalton Hicacos,» posted Amaurys Echevarría Ruíz, the hotel’s top union representative, managed by the Cubanacán trading company and Blue Diamond.

«Each arrival represents new stories, unforgettable moments, and unique experiences in our Varadero paradise,» a very happy Echevarría Ruíz argued.

«Our team is ready to offer exceptional service and make every stay truly special. Welcome to your home by the sea!» he expressed, reiterating the workers’ commitment to providing the best attention.

The hotel was forced to interrupt its operations due to the decrease in the flow of foreign visitors caused by the oil blockade of the United States government imposed on Cuba last January 29 with Donald Trump’s executive order.

Limited by the cancellation of several airlines, customers from various latitudes have found ways to combine flights and enjoy what many of them consider their second home.

October 19, 2002, marked the start of operations of Sandals Royal Hicacos, the first name of a winner of national and international awards like this one, born with a vocation for success and now rising under the Royalton brand.

The hotel holds a record of 13 consecutive years as National Vanguard, the highest category of emulation to reward excellent performance in economic, labor, and social spheres — an added value that the entity proudly displays.

With nearly 60 hotels and more than 23,000 rooms, Varadero receives around 39 percent of the international tourists visiting the country. It is the main destination for foreign currency earnings and has a high repeat visitor rate, thanks to the quality of its services and the professionalism of highly trained employees who delight those who come time and again seeking that special treatment.

Photos: Taken from Amaurys Echevarría’s Facebook.